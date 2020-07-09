Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Scheffler had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Scheffler's 119 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Scheffler's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even for the round.