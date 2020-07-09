Scott Stallings hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 7 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 first, Stallings chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Stallings had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Stallings's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stallings's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.