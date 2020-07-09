In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Scott Harrington hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Harrington's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Harrington hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Harrington to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harrington to 1 under for the round.

Harrington got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.