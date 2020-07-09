-
Sam Ryder shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Sam Ryder hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Ryder hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Ryder to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Ryder's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Ryder had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
