Sam Burns hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Sam Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Burns had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Burns's 106 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Burns's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Burns hit his 121 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Burns's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.