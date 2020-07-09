Ryan Palmer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his day tied for 147th at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Ryan Palmer had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryan Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Palmer's his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot was a drop, his sixth shot was a drop, and his approach went 125 yards to the green where he 2 putted for $self.sc. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Palmer's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 4 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 5 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.