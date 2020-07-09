-
Ryan Armour shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Ryan Armour on how he improved his game prior to Workday
Prior to the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Ryan Armour talks about how he strengthened his game during his time off.
Ryan Armour hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Armour hit his 109 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 184-yard par-3 12th, Armour missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to even for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Armour chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to even-par for the round.
