Russell Knox hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Knox's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Knox had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Knox hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Knox's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Knox chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.