Russell Henley rebounds from poor front in first round of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Russell Henley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Henley finished his day tied for 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Russell Henley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Russell Henley at 1 over for the round.
At the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Henley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 2 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Henley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Henley hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
