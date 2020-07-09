-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2020
Rory Sabbatini hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Sabbatini hit his 142 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 163 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Sabbatini's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Sabbatini hit an approach shot from 249 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Sabbatini's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
