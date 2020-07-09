-
Roger Sloan putts well in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Roger Sloan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 third, Roger Sloan's 122 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Sloan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Sloan had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
