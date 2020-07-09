-
Robert Streb shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert Streb hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 third, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Streb hit his 95 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streb to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Streb missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Streb to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streb had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
Streb got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even for the round.
