Robby Shelton shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Robby Shelton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Shelton's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Shelton hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Shelton to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Shelton had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.
