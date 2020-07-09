Rob Oppenheim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Oppenheim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Oppenheim hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Oppenheim had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Oppenheim's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Oppenheim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oppenheim at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Oppenheim had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Oppenheim's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.