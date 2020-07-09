Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Fowler had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Fowler's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fowler had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 under for the round.

Fowler hit his tee shot 313 yards to the fairway bunker on the 471-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Fowler hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to even-par for the round.