Richy Werenski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Werenski's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 16th green, Werenski suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Werenski at even-par for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Werenski missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.