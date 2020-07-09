  • Phil Mickelson shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Phil Mickelson makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at Workday

