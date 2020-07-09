Phil Mickelson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Mickelson had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Mickelson's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

Mickelson hit his tee shot 287 yards to the fairway bunker on the 484-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.