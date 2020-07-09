Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Malnati had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Malnati's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Malnati to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Malnati had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Malnati hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.

Malnati got a double bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Malnati chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.