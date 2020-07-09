Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the 184-yard par-3 12th green, Kizzire suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 1 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Kizzire's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Kizzire had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kizzire's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kizzire's his third shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kizzire had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.