Patrick Rodgers shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 139th at 4 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 470-yard par-4 first, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Rodgers had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 122 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
