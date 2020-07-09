Patrick Reed hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Reed had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Reed missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 11th, Reed hit his 264 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Reed hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Reed to 4 under for the round.