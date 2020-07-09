In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Patrick Cantlay hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cantlay hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Cantlay's 150 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Cantlay hit his 263 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.