Pat Perez hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Pat Perez had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Perez's 166 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Perez had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Perez's 125 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Perez chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 5 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Perez hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Perez to 4 under for the round.