Nick Watney shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 147th at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Watney had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 second, Watney had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Watney to even for the round.
On the par-4 third, Watney's 129 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Watney's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
