-
-
Nick Taylor posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the first round of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2020
Nick Taylor hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, and finished the round bogey free. Taylor finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Hideki Matsuyama, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; and Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Nick Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.