In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Nate Lashley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Lashley got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lashley to 1 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Lashley hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Lashley hit his 88 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Lashley's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lashley's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Lashley had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Lashley's his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.