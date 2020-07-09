-
MJ Daffue putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
MJ Daffue hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Daffue finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the 470-yard par-4 first, MJ Daffue reached the green in 2 and rolled a 59-foot putt for birdie. This put MJ Daffue at 1 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Daffue hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 4 under for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to even for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Daffue chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.
