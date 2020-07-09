-
Michael Thompson finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2020
Michael Thompson birdies No. 10 in Round 1 at Workday
In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Michael Thompson makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Michael Thompson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Thompson's 191 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Thompson chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.
