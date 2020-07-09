-
Michael Kim rebounds from poor front in first round of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Michael Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kim finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Michael Kim's 160 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kim's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
