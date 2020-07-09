-
Max Homa finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 13th, Homa's 112 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Homa's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Homa had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Homa got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to even for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.
