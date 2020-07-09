In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Maverick McNealy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Maverick McNealy got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Maverick McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, McNealy got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing McNealy to 3 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, McNealy hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McNealy's 114 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, McNealy his second shot was a drop and his approach went 118 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, McNealy had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, McNealy's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, McNealy's 129 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.