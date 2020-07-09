  • Matthew Wolff shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Matthew Wolff makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
