-
-
Matthew Wolff shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2020
-
Highlights
Matthew Wolff makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at Workday
In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Matthew Wolff makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Wolff had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Wolff's 141 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Wolff hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.