Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-5 15th, NeSmith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, NeSmith's 161 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
