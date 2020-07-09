-
Matthew Fitzpatrick putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Matthew Fitzpatrick on having Jim “Bones” Mackay on the bag prior to Workday
Prior to the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick reacts to having Jim “Bones” Mackay caddie for him at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Matthew Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 second, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Fitzpatrick at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Fitzpatrick's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Fitzpatrick's his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Fitzpatrick got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Fitzpatrick's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
