In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Matthew Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 second, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Fitzpatrick at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Fitzpatrick's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Fitzpatrick's his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Fitzpatrick got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

Fitzpatrick hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Fitzpatrick's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.