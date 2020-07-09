In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Matt Wallace hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Wallace hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Wallace chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Wallace hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

At the 363-yard par-4 14th, Wallace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even for the round.