Matt Kuchar hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Kuchar hit his 103 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Kuchar's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kuchar had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.