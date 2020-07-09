In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Matt Jones hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Jones's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Jones had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

Jones got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Jones's 151 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 5 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Jones's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 3 under for the round.