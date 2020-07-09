Matt Every hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Every finished his day in 157th at 9 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Every suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Every at 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Every to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Every had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Every's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Every his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 101 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Every had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Every to 8 over for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 9 over for the round.