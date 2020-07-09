Martin Trainer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 147th at 5 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Trainer hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Trainer hit his 254 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Trainer got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Trainer to 5 over for the round.