Mark Hubbard shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hubbard hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 11th. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Hubbard's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hubbard got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hubbard's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 over for the round.
