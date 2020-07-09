-
Mark Anderson putts himself to an even-par first round of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Mark Anderson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Anderson finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Mark Anderson got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mark Anderson to 1 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to even-par for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Anderson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
