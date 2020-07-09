-
Marc Leishman finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Workday Charity Open
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 09, 2020
Highlights
Marc Leishman birdies No. 9 in Round 1 at Workday
In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Marc Leishman makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Marc Leishman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Leishman's 145 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Leishman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Leishman at 1 under for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Leishman to even-par for the round.
