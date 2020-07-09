-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hughes hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Hughes got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hughes's 198 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Hughes hit his 106 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hughes hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
