Luke List shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Luke List hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 320 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, List chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, List hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, List's 185 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
