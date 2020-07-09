In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Luke Donald hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Donald's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Donald had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Donald chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Donald's tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Donald's tee shot went 291 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Donald's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Donald got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Donald to 2 over for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 3 over for the round.