Lucas Bjerregaard hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bjerregaard finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Bjerregaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Bjerregaard's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Bjerregaard chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Bjerregaard's his second shot went 17 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bjerregaard had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Bjerregaard reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Bjerregaard's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Bjerregaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bjerregaard to 4 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Bjerregaard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bjerregaard to 3 over for the round.