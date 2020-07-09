In his first round at the Workday Charity Open, Louis Oosthuizen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

Oosthuizen missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 15th, Oosthuizen hit his 113 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Oosthuizen hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.