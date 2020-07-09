Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 36th at 2 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Griffin had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Griffin's 140 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Griffin had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Griffin hit his 100 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Griffin's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Griffin's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.