Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Lee hit his tee shot 292 yards to the fairway bunker on the 471-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 second, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Lee's 127 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.
