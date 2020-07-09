-
Kyle Stanley shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Workday Charity Open
July 09, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyle Stanley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 64th at even par; Collin Morikawa is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 6 under; and Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor, Aaron Wise, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Stanley hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Stanley had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Stanley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stanley at even-par for the round.
